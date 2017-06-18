Lucie Roy Photos

The Town of Morinville and Alexander First Nation raised the Treaty Six flag Saturday morning for the second time in as many years.

Alexander First Nation Chief Kurt Burnstick and Elders Ron Arcand, Rita Arcand, Eleanor Arcand and Tony Arcand joined Morinville Mayor Lisa Holmes and all of Council in the ceremony, which included performance by the Prancin’ Pony Singers. Jill Ladouceur performed the fancy dance in her Regalia.

Treaty 6 was signed in 1876.

Chief Kurt Burnstick said the flag raising symbolizes the relationship between the Town and his nation.

“It is very important as we go along and our relationship grows that we continue knowing each other’s cultures,” Burnstick said. “For many years it hasn’t happened, and I’m so proud that we can stand here together today and do this again.”

After the flag raising, Council joined Chief Burnstick, elders and RCMP members in dancing around the flag pole to conclude the ceremony.

