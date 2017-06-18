by Lucie Roy

Morinville News Correspondent

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ issues, was at Morinville Public School on Friday afternoon. Also joining him was his Mother Shirley and nephew Ethan Boissonnault.

Boissonnault spoke from the heart to the students as they were assembled outside just prior to joining them for the pride parade.

“Are you proud? Are you Loud? Do you know how to be a friend? Guess what buddy, Difference is beautiful, Diversity is beautiful, and I want to thank MPS for being allies, friends and standing up for diversity,” Boissonnault told students. “I saw some of your posters, some of your artwork. Be proud to be who you are.”

“No matter your skin colour, no matter what your interests are, no matter as you get older who you have, everybody matters a lot.”

Boissonnault went on to thank the school board, the principal, and the Mayor of Morinville.

He said when you stand up and make sure that people do not tell hurtful jokes, when you invite everybody to play with you, you make Canada a better place.

Boissonnault also stopped by the Buddy Bench at the school and the rainbow painted sidewalk at Sturgeon School Division.

Comments

comments