Above: Ethan Jones had a great time riding in the helicopter at Festival Days yesterday. Thanks to his mom for sharing the photo.

The Legion held their Morinville Legion 2017 Phil Grant Memorial Derby Sunday at Fish and Game Association Pond. Above Rylee Haig tries her hand at fishing. President Ira Austin and volunteer Joe Jacob cook some burgers for the event.

– Stephen Dafoe Photos

Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ issues, was at Morinville Public School on Friday afternoon for the school’s Pride Parade. Also joining him was his Mother Shirley and nephew Ethan Boissonnault.

– Lucie Roy Photo

A $33,000 cheque was presented to the JMMF on Sunday morning. Ray White, President of the United Steel Workers Local 1207, Ivana Niblett Chairperson of the Women’s Committee and Scott Ruston 1st Vice-President presented the cheque to Lynne Rosychuk, President of the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF).

– Lucie Roy Photo

The Morinville Redliners brought some of their cars and magic to Heritage Lodge Friday for the lodge’s Father’s Day Show and Shine.

Thanks to Ron Cust for the photo.

Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn announced his intention to run again Thursday night. See full story here.

– Lucie Roy Photo

On Tuesday night at the Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch meeting, Craig and his wife Rachel Scharmann and mother Sheila Scharmann presented the 2017 Fred Scharmann Award to Ursula Schnelle and John Dowler.

– Lucie Roy Photo

