Above: From left to right: Marina Banister (University of Alberta Student Union President), Mayor Lisa Holmes (Morinville, and President of Alberta Urban Municipalities Association), Minister Stephanie McLean, Lauren Pue (data analyst) and Lana Cuthbertson (Chair, Equal Voice Alberta North) – GOA Photo

by Morinville News Staff

Status of Women has been working across Alberta to increase the number of women running for office in the Oct. 16 municipal elections. The deadline for people to declare their candidacy is Sept. 18.

Status of Women is encouraging more women to submit their nomination forms.

The government says there are already more women signed up to run for Edmonton and Calgary city council than ran in 2013.

Provincial statistics show that although women are half of the population, they currently hold about one-quarter of all elected municipal seats in Alberta, and roughly one-quarter of Alberta’s towns and cities do not have one woman on their council.

In Morinville, women make up 28 per cent of Council; however, in the 2013 Municipal Election, three of the four mayoral candidates were women, and five of the 16 Council candidates were female.

“We know women need to be asked over and over before they decide to run for office,” said Stephanie McLean, Status of Women Minister, in a news release Monday. “Today, I am asking women again to consider running for office. Our city halls need your voices and perspectives. We know when women run, they win as often as men – and they bring new ideas that benefit all Albertans. There’s still time.”

McLean has been encouraging women’s democratic leadership through the Ready for Her campaign and online guide at ReadyForHer.Alberta.ca.

The guide includes information on the nomination process, campaign fundraising, team roles and responsibilities, as well as how-to videos posted on YouTube by female politicians.

McLean will host a live webcast on Monday, June 26, the last Ready for Her panel that encourages women to run. The webcast will allow viewers to ask questions about their own campaigns.

Event details can be found at ReadyForHer.Alberta.ca.

