Above: Ellise Johson (left) and Bonnie Provost cut the ribbon on Fable Day Care Center.

by Stephen Dafoe

Bonnie Provost and Ellise Johnson of Our House Child Care Center and Club House Out of School Care are the operators of the recently-completed Fable Day Care Center.

Provost told Morinville News they are looking forward to the opportunity to operate in the special building.

“It’s a unique building that just seems to have popped out of a storybook with help from the imagination of Robert Chauvet, his designers, and family,” Provost said. “Ellise and I are happy to be the operators of the building and to serve the community.”

Johnson agreed and said the facility is very child-directed, something both think children will be excited about.

“Our House Child Care Center’s philosophy is learning through play, and we strive to have a home-like environment,” Johnson said, adding the Day Care will cater to children from 12 months to six years of age.

It is a philosophy the business owners are carrying into Fable Day Care, which can accommodate 90 children.

“We’re excited to be opening the Fable Child Care Center here in Morinville and to provide care to the families here,” Provost said. “We are truly happy to serve our community.”

Those interested in their service can call for a tour of the facility and outdoor play area, then meet to discuss the program and the family’s needs.

Fable Day Care Center can be reached at 780-572-2882.

