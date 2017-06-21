Above: Sobeys Morinville owners Susie and Shaun Thompson – file photo

Morinville Sobeys is exchanging tasty ice cream for $2 donations this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Morinville Youth Programming was selected as the charity in Morinville for the company’s Canada Screams for Ice Cream campaign and Kids Paying-it-Forward program.

“We are extremely grateful to have been selected as the charity of choice in Morinville,” said Morinville Corporate Communications Coordinator Felicity Bergman in a media release. “Morinville Youth Programming plays an important role in our community by offering a safe and welcoming place for our youth to connect with friends, get help with homework, or play a game after school, and this fundraising initiative will go a long way to providing healthy meals and snacks for participants.”

Residents are invited to visit Morinville Sobeys between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to purchase an ice cream treat from the booth outside the store or from any of the cashiers inside.

The Town said all funds raised would go directly to Morinville Youth Programming to help provide healthy meals and snacks. Additionally, Sobeys Inc. will match donations raised June 24 across Western Canada, to a total of $100,000.

