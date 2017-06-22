by Morinville News Staff

If passed, Bill 203 would repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act and require Alberta Standard Time would be in place year round. In short, Alberta would remain on Mountain Daylight Time throughout the year.

The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future is seeking public input for its review of Bill 203: Alberta Standard Time Act.

“The result of this review could have an impact on the entire province of Alberta,” said Graham Sucha, Committee Chair and MLA for Calgary-Shaw. “It is important for this committee to hear from as many people as possible about Bill 203.”

Submissions and identities of authors may be made public. Those interested in expressing an opinion can do so at:

http://www.assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture/ASTA/ASTA.html

If passed, the Act would come into force on November 2, 2018.

Comments

comments