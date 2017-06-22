by Stephen Dafoe

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star will mix with pop songs and heavy metal this weekend as Smith Music hosts their annual student concert series. Far from a recital, the local music school has always tried to mix the acts into a show worthy of the audiences attending but also the hard work students have put in over the year.

The shows run nightly at 7 p.m. Friday through Monday and run approximately two hours in length. Admission is a donation to the Morinville Food Bank Society.

“You’ll get the chance to see students perform songs that they’ve been working on for the year, and the new skill development,” owner Paul Smith said, noting his fellow teachers will also join in as the accompaniment but also as a finale for the show. “The students get to see what their teachers do for a living.”

Smith said the annual concert is important in that it gives the musicians a chance they would not normally get.

“They get to see what performing is like,” Smith said, adding performing before a crowd is a valuable life lesson for musicians.

Each show will feature a variety of performers from brand new students to seasoned musicians.

The shows run June 23 to 26 at 7 p.m. All are welcome, and admission is a food bank item.

