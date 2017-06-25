On Friday workers were busy with concrete pile installations for lights at the Morinville Fish & Game pond and along the trail.

Town Operations Manager Donald Fairweather said 58 posts were ordered, 53 for the trail and Fish & Game, three for South Glens and two spares in case of damage.

Post installation for the solar-powered light is scheduled to take place starting Wednesday next week.

– Lucie Roy Photos

The Father’s House is partnering with the Town to offer a free event July 5. The event runs from 5-9 in the field by the Splash Park.

WOW! What an amazing display of our students’ passions this evening at the Second Annual Genius Hour Learning Showcase. Grade 5 students had to develop their own research question and then create a project that answers it. Each student has the opportunity to showcase their research results and have community recognition for their work. Here is a small sample of their projects from this evening.

Above: Adam Salhani demonstrating microwave mug meals that are safe for kids to make.

– Submitted Photo





Summer’s officially here – bees are buzzing and birds are chirping.

– Stephen Dafoe Photo

Picked up from the Town…

“This year Canada Day Fireworks will be set off at a new location – the Ray McDonald Sports Center field area. Fireworks will once again be set off to a low to mid-level range, so residents are advised to move as close to the Ray McDonald Sports Center as possible for ideal viewing. A seating area will be adjacent to the Arena rear parking lot, close to the volleyball courts.

“In addition, should any debris fall onto your property, please do not remove it, but call 780-939-3925, and your inquiry will be responded to as soon as possible.

– Town of Morinville Photo

Morinville U14 boys and girls had a fun game on the weekend. Thanks to Robin Alley-Buchner for the photo.

Good ride for a sunny summer’s day.

