by Stephen Dafoe

Nestled in the back of St. Jean Baptiste Park is the Musée Morinville Museum, home to the community’s rich cultural heritage and history. Museum staff are pretty excited these days, but it’s not necessarily about any new exhibits coming to the museum; it’s because the museum has just received some important provincial recognition.

Six years after being officially recognized as a museum, the Musée Morinville Museum has once again been given its accreditation until 2022. The Recognized Museum designation comes from the Alberta Museums Association (AMA) and demonstrates the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society is committed to maintaining standards of professional practice as well as playing a strong and important role within the community.

“We’re very pleased that the Alberta Museum’s Association has approved our application for the Recognized Museum Program,” said Museum Attendant Donna Garrett, noting the recognition is good for five years. “That comes with all the benefits offered by the AMA: advertising, learning courses, conferences, updates on what is happening in the museum industry.”

The Musée Morinville Museum voluntarily participated in the Recognized Museum Program offered by the AMA. That process involved providing evidence to a panel of museum professionals to show they met the AMA’s definition of a Museum.

Garrett said information and evidence submitted included how artefacts are preserved, the museum’s school program, involvement in the community, visitor comments and experiences, and the museum’s relevance and partnerships in the community.

Among the upcoming exhibits at the museum is a travelling art exhibit this fall and a military display called From Vimy to Juno, which will arrive in 2018.

The museum also partners with the Morinville Art Club with a monthly showcase of work by a local artist.

The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. They will be open Canada Day for the festivities in St. Jean Baptiste Park.

