by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

A report to council reveals that Town administration believes the Ray McDonald Sports Centre has at least two years of life left in it, as Morinville’s new recreation centre is slated for completion about two years from today.

Claude Valcourt, Morinville’s Director of Public Works, presented the report. In it, he outlines some minor repair recommendations to keep the building functioning in the last years of its over half a century in operation. These recommendations include caulking and tightening of bolts, and investigating the integrity of an out of plumb (non-vertical) load-bearing wall at the south end of the building.

Valcourt also assured Council that regular building safety checks would continue, and a more thorough investigation and report on the building will take pace annually until it is demolished.

Council had only a few clarifying questions before unanimously accepting the report for information.

