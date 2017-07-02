Lucie Roy Photos with files from Morinville News Staff

In February, Morinville residents gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre to take part in the Canada 150 Mosaic mural, a national project celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday. On Canada Day, the multi-tile and multi-artist project was revealed to hundreds of attendees.

About 350 tiles were made available to complete Morinville’s portion of the national project. Some of those were painted by professional artists to create the backbone needed to be able to create a finished mosaic with the community-painted tiles.

Morinville Public School, Ecole Notre Dame Elementary School, G.H. Primeau School, and Morinville Community High School participated in the project.

Fifty tiles were set aside for Morinville residents to paint Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Mural criteria required a landmark Morinville is well-known for, that is historical in nature, and still existing today. Artists for the project include Lead Artist Lewis Lavoie, Paul Lavoie, and, Phil Alain, all based out of St. Albert.

The artists consulted the Morinville Historical & Cultural Society in the design,

Artist Phil Alain said at the time the tiles were painted that he was pleased with Morinville’s efforts over the two days.

Morinville’s mural of St. Jean Baptiste Church on a rail car will form one of 150 murals that will be made up of 80,000 individually painted tiles. If connected, the national mural would be more than 365 meters wide (4 football fields) by 2.5 meters high (8 feet).

