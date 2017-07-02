Summer is here and vandals spraypainted the back of Town Hall sometime on Friday night. No details were available from RCMP by our press deadline.

Rec project begins

The Construction Kick off Party for the Morinville Community Recreation Faciltiy was held on Wednesday.

The event started with a ceremonial blessing of the land by Elder Ron Arcand from Alexander First Nations, accompanied by Chief Kurt Burnstick at the site of the new facility followed by theground breaking ceremony.

The groundbreaking was followed by events at the MCCC which consisted of drummers from Alexander First Nations performing which included the Honour song, a formal presentation by the Mayor, words from the Master of Ceremony Gord Putnam, an old circa 1950 video of a hockey game played on the screen, old photos and a display in the foyer of hockey history from the Ray McDonald arena.

Canada Day in the Park

Murray Knight, Director with the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, said this was the 7th year for the event and that on Canada Day they had 37 different routes and approximately 95 volunteers to plant 3240 Canada flags on front lawns. See more here.

Mural revealed

In February, Morinville residents gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre to take part in the Canada 150 Mosaic mural, a national project celebrating Canada’s 150th Birthday. On Canada Day, the multi-tile and multi-artist project was revealed to hundreds of attendees. See more here.



Legion opens their doors

The Morinville Legion held an Open House on Canada Day with displays in the hall, door prizes, food and karaoke in the Fox Hole Lounge.



Skylar Boissonnault put this together and her mom shared it with us on Canada Day.



Hunger happens in the summer was on at Morinville Sobeys until 6 PM Friday. Organizers were pleased with the amounts donated.

MPS Principal Wayne Rufiange told students that he’ll miss them and that he wishes he could give them all a hug. Austin Farvolden (gr. 9 student) yelled out “I’ll give you a hug, Mr. Rufiange”.

When Wayne finished his spiel, Austin went up to hug Wayne. Then immediately, Wayne was surrounded by hundreds of kids as they all wanted to hug him as well. It was an emotional goodbye.

– Jess Farvolden photo



Workers are installing the new LED lights in the polls throughout town. Full story on project s here.

MCHS held their grad ceremony on Thursday night in Edmonton. Above Grad Choir perform and video of the Class of 2017 on their final march.

The Grad Hat Toss took place Wednesday.

And speaking of the end of school – here is a great end of school photo from the Kirsop family.

Comments

comments