Above: Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir meets with residents of the Calgary Dream Centre

by Morinville News Staff

The province is investing in $1.2 million for capital maintenance and upgrades in 17 homeless shelters across the Alberta to ensure they remain safe and accessible to all Albertans; the government announced last week.

The government says more than 5,000 Albertans do not have a permanent place to call home. Of that number, almost half turn to emergency shelters.

“All Albertans deserve a safe place to call home and receive the supports they need to address the challenges they are facing,” said Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services. “The issues facing Albertans are multifaceted and this funding will provide those in need with a safe, secure place to rest, eat and focus on getting back on their feet.”

The $1.2 million will assist homeless shelters in Calgary, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Red Deer with the majority of the money being used for routine maintenance and security upgrades, including security lighting, roof repair and flooring replacements.

The province directly funds emergency shelters and women’s shelters and partners with seven community-based organizations in Alberta’s seven major cities to fund and implement provincial and local homelessness plans.

