Although it is still a couple of weekends away, volleyball teams have until this Saturday, July 8 to register their team for the 3rd Annual Masons Landscaping Beach Volleyball Tournament.

The event will take place July 14 and 15, and all proceeds will be donated to the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.

The event is open to anyone 16 and over with groups 16 to 29 and 30 and up.

Cost per team is $45, and teams are encouraged to register at the landscaping yard on 100 Street by July 8.

The event includes a barbecue and cash prizes for the winners.

For more information, contact Masons Landscaping at 780-868-1961.

