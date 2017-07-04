Above: Jan Baker performs at Summer Music in the Park in this MorinvilleNews.com file photo from last year.

by Stephen Dafoe

County residents Jim and Jan Baker are bringing Summer Music in the Park events back to Morinville starting July 11. The shows will be held outdoors bi-weekly on Tuesdays at St. Jean Baptiste Church by the clock tower. The shows run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and while admission is free, they will be taking items for the Morinville Food Bank and cash donations for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

Morinville Summer Music strives, the Bakers tell us, to “provide quality live music in a beautiful setting for the residents of Morinville and Sturgeon County.”

After playing at a Music in the Park event for the Lions Club in Camrose a few years ago, Jim Baker had tossed the idea of doing something locally around for a few years. Last summer they were able to secure the space from the St. Jean Baptiste Church Parish. The church was willing to have them back again last year and this year marks the third year under the clock tower.

The first of three events set for this summer, the July 11 show will feature ACMA Male Artist of the Year Nominee singer/songwriter Tim Isberg.

The July 25 show will include Ron Taylor and Anna Somerville, and the Aug. 8 finale performance will feature Big Al Cuming and Jan Baker.

For more information on the free concert series, visit www.morinvillesummermusic.com.

