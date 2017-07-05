by Morinville News Staff

Premier Rachel Notley has asked Minister of Education David Eggen to gather input on ways the government can fight racism, and promote acceptance, and an inclusive society.

The province says Eggen will lead a series of conversations with community organizations and leaders over the coming months about racism in Alberta and on practical steps government can take to help Albertans experiencing racism.

“Our government is committed to promoting inclusion and mutual respect, and it is clear that Albertans share our commitment,” Eggen said. “However, there is more work to be done to ensure all Albertans are treated with respect and have opportunities to build successful lives for themselves and their families.”

Eggen’s report and recommendations will be submitted to the Premier this fall.

