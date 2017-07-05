As we made our rounds with this week’s print edition, in your mailboxes July 5, we spotted a few things and learned a few things we thought we’d share with you.

Seniors have an opportunity to visit the Camrose Railway Museum and Centennial Museum July 6. Price is $18 per person. For details – contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

Grading was underway on Tuesday for the drive-through coffee shop located between Smith Music and the old Morinville Flooring location on 100 Street. Access to and from the business will be through the laneway parallel to 100 Street.

Work continues in the Westwinds development on 100 Street just north of No Frills. The property will eventually include residential housing, some commercial street frontage and the new Catholic elementary school.

Heritage Lodge residents check out what’s happening in town in this week’s Morinville News. The lodge has a few events open to the public this month, including their pub night July 11 and accordion players Val and Ted July 24. Contact the lodge for times and details.

Summer is here and Liquor on Main has a number of bonus items included inside the beer, including an opportunity to win a speaker tower.

Lori McLaughlin, owner of the Flower Stop & Gift Shop was happy to show off her summery bags. There are matching cosmetic bags. The shop has recently expanded their floor space and product lines.

Here’s something you do not see often. A 1905 pump organ made in Bowmanville, Ontario. This historical curiosity is one of the many cool items available for sale at Mercantile on 100 Avenue in downtown Morinville. Contact the shop for details on pricing.

Now that the Edmonton Eskimos are back playing again, Morinville Sobeys has a football-themed contest. Each week there is an opportunity to win with the purchase of featured products. Details can be found online at https://touchdowntowin.com.

Library Manager Isabelle Cramp pulls back the curtain on this year’s Summer Reading Program. The library’s program room has been turned into a magical place with a number of rooms and a treasure hunt.

Journey to the Magic Kingdom is this year’s summer reading program theme.

