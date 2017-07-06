by Morinville News Staff

Three Morinville residents are off to Medicine Hat to compete in the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games July 7 to 9. Jake Weismantel, Chris Schmidt, and Alexis Morgan-Taylor are all part of a St. Albert softball team competing in the games.

The trio have been practicing with their team on Wednesdays at Albert Lacombe in St. Albert and are now ready to compete in the games.

Nine hundred athletes from across Alberta and N.W.T. are competing in this year’s games, and it is expected there will be 2000 spectators at the event.

“We’re looking forward to this amazing weekend,” said Johnny Byrne, president and CEO of Special Olympics Alberta.

The opening ceremony will take place Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede Cypress Centre Fieldhouse.

The Medicine Hat Games will be used to select Team Alberta who will compete at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Nova Scotia in 2018 and can continue to be part of Team Canada who will travel to the World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

For fans and families that are not able to attend the Summer Games, live streaming of the opening ceremony will be available on the Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games website: www.medicinehat2017.ca along with the live stream of competitions for basketball and rhythmic gymnastics.

