Fête au Village will be in the red and white this year when the annual festival kicks off in Legal July 21. The three-day event, now in its 54th year of operation will carry a Canada 150 theme as well as a big calendar of activities for visitors to take part in.

The festival kicks off July 21 with a tour of the community’s murals starting in Citadel Park at 5:30 p.m.

One of the highlights of the festival is the mini parade put on by the community’s children, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Church.

An Iron Chef contest will take place at 7 p.m. Those interested in taking part can do so by emailing main@legal.ca.

The evening also features a Family Ball Tournament at 7 p.m. Those interested in registering can do so at feteauvlillage@gmail.com.

A Candy Booth and Beer Garden will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday will start with a Pancake Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m., the Ball Tournament starting at 8 a.m., and the popular Legal Parade at

10:30 a.m.

Throughout Saturday, there are a wide variety of activities, including helicopter and hot air balloon rides, children’s game,s food trucks, animal attractions and pony rides, and a beer garden.

At 4:30 p.m. children will take part in the soap box derby, followed by a street hockey tournament at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required for both events.

Other entertainment includes a bluegrass band, open mic, and Oilcity Sound Machine.

Sunday features the community’s legendary Demolition Derby at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per person – children under 6 admitted free.

For more information, see the poster below or visit www.feteauvillage.wix.com/legal.

