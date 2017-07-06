by Lucie Roy

The Rotary Club of Morinville Outgoing President Simon Boersma passed the gavel to new President Alanna Hnatiw at the Rotary Club of Morinville meeting held on Wednesday at the Moriville Community Cultural Centre.

The evening meal was followed by a few words from Denisa Rajska of Prague, the capital of Czech Republic. She has completed her year in Canada and is leaving this week to go back home.

The recognition of all club members for their efforts and contributions and presentation of plaques and service pins included more than 40 pins being distributed from all five avenues of service.

The Rotarian of the Year Award was presented to Linda Kilian for upholding and furthering the principles and ideals of the Rotary way of life.

Kelley Perras was the recipient of the Appreciation Award plaque and a pin for faithfully serving the weekly breakfast, her donations to the club and volunteerism.

Noreen Radford was the recipient of the youth exchange pin and service above self.

Jerry Kaup received the “Sheriff” 20-year pin for Sgt at Arms and Carol Kaup was recognized for her volunteerism on the Mentorship Program.

Syl Haisan received a Certificate of Appreciation, a 100% attendance pin and plaque for 25 years of service to Rotary.

Milissa Kilian received the youth exchange pin, Public Relations and President-Elect pin.

Assistant Secretary Simonne Chevalier and Secretary Nicky Coughlin were each recognized for their services as well as Tom Bell, Gib Boddez, Sheldon Fingler, Duane and Patricia Gibb, Carol Haley, Garry Hodgins, Monty Johnson,Danielle Reed, Brian Reed, Kym Moore, Shelley Porter and Pat Tighe.

Comments

comments