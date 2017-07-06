by Stephen Dafoe

Rotary Park’s washrooms have been vandalized once again, prompting the closure of the public washrooms. It is a situation that is leaving the philanthropic service club scratching their heads.

“It is so frustrating to see this go to waste, a washroom that is meant for the parents and children that use Rotary Park, be it soccer moms or for those who use the playground,” said outgoing Rotary President Simon Boersma.

The Rotary, who maintain the park that carries their name, funded the facilities a little more than a year ago; however, Boersma told Morinville News the washrooms have hardly been operational because of the vandalism from last year.

“Do those that have to vandalise not see the value in the Rotary Park bathrooms?” Boersma asked, noting he wants the vandals to understand there is a cost to the public when such behaviour takes place. “It is not only in the cost of repairs but also the cost to our local families and kids.”

There is no word at this time when the washrooms will reopen to the public.

Comments

comments