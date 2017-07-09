by Morinville News Staff

One person has died and another was critically injured in a single vehicle collision in Sturgeon County.

Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a collision on Range Road 245 near Township Road 561 in Sturgeon County at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Police say an SUV travelling on Range Road 245 with four occupants lost control and rolled into the ditch. A male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported by STARS to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. The male driver of the vehicle, as well as a male child who was also a passenger, were not seriously injured. A female passenger, the boy’s mother, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say officers from the Morinville detachment as well as an RCMP collision re-constructionist will be on the scene for several hours as the investigation takes place. Motorists can expect delays in the area as a result.

The cause and contributing factors to the collision remain under investigation.

