by Morinville News Staff
One person has died and another was critically injured in a single vehicle collision in Sturgeon County.
Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a collision on Range Road 245 near Township Road 561 in Sturgeon County at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
Police say an SUV travelling on Range Road 245 with four occupants lost control and rolled into the ditch. A male passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported by STARS to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. The male driver of the vehicle, as well as a male child who was also a passenger, were not seriously injured. A female passenger, the boy’s mother, was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP say officers from the Morinville detachment as well as an RCMP collision re-constructionist will be on the scene for several hours as the investigation takes place. Motorists can expect delays in the area as a result.
The cause and contributing factors to the collision remain under investigation.
Horrible thoughts and prayers to that family.
This was my co worker
💔
How tragic💔 prayers for all those involved.
That’s the road I live on. The county has done a horrible job at maintaining the roads this year. A lot of people try to do the rural speed limit but the condition really only allows you to do that at half speed. Sad to hear, I hope those surviving the incident heal quickly.
I was just going to say the same. Something needs to be done
I agree. I live on rr245 as well
This is awful 😢. We live on 245 and the range roads have never been in such horrible condition. You can’t even move over for oncoming vehicles without risking going in the ditch, because the graders leave the shoulders full of soft dirt and grass. Every drive feels like a risk.
This is terrifying 🙁
Maigen Butler yes it is. I’m beside myself with grief for this family and fear for my own. We will be driving SLOW I can tell you.
:(. Just north of us.
🙏 for all involved.
I live on range road 245 and the road is horrible, even going slowly it’s dangerous. i hit the ditch once and almost rolled my vehicle. so sad to hear 😞
How awful! Praying for all involved and there families!
My heart goes out to the family … so sad