Above: For those wanting to see the Canada 150 mural, it is now hanging in the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The Father’s House held a free family event on at the splash park field Wednesday night.

Rotary Park’s washrooms have been vandalized once again, prompting the closure of the public washrooms. It is a situation that is leaving the philanthropic service club scratching their heads.

The Rotary Club of Morinville Outgoing President Simon Boersma passed the gavel to new President Alanna Hnatiw at the Rotary Club of Morinville meeting held on Wednesday at the Moriville Community Cultural Centre.

New signage was installed this week at all of the applicable Sturgeon Foundation buildings with the new “Homeland Housing ” name and logo on them.

On Wednesday morning the sign was Heritage Place Lodge Sturgeon Foundation and the new sign was up in the afternoon.

In January 2017 Homeland Housing appointed their new Board of Directors at their organization meeting with representatives from St. Albert, District of Lesser Slave River No.124, Sturgeon County, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Legal, Morinville, Redwater, Westlock, village of Clyde and Westlock County.

The Ministerial Order creating Homeland Housing was signed by Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing on December 5, 2016. The new organization is an amalgamation of Westlock Foundation and Sturgeon Foundation which took effect January 1, 2017.

The region covered by Homeland Housing includes Morinville, St. Albert, Sturgeon County, Westlock County and Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124, an area serving a population of approximately 110,000 people.

Grading was underway on Tuesday for the drive-through coffee shop located between Smith Music and the old Morinville Flooring location on 100 Street. Access to and from the business will be through the laneway parallel to 100 Street.

Work continues in the Westwinds development on 100 Street just north of No Frills. The property will eventually include residential housing, some commercial street frontage and the new Catholic elementary school.

Heritage Lodge residents check out what’s happening in town in this week’s Morinville News. The lodge has a few events open to the public this month, including their pub night July 11 and accordion players Val and Ted July 24. Contact the lodge for times and details.

Library Manager Isabelle Cramp pulls back the curtain on this year’s Summer Reading Program. The library’s program room has been turned into a magical place with a number of rooms and a treasure hunt.

Journey to the Magic Kingdom is this year’s summer reading program theme.

Comments

comments