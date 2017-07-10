Pictures submitted by Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament was held Monday at the Cardiff Golf & Country Club.

More than 70 people were registered for the event which included a breakfast, 18 holes of golf, power cart, steak dinner and a free summer jacket as well as plenty of door prize raffles.

Chamber members provided sponsorship and prizes for the event.

Events at each hole on the course were varied, from BBQ wings, swag give-away, Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, two Hole-In-One valued at $10,000 and a frisbee toss to win a bottle of wine.

The tournament is a fun day to network, meet new people and promote business.

Chamber President Shaun Thompson and Andrea Haines, speaking on behalf of On-Track Railway Operations, provided acknowledgements and closing remarks at the Clubhouse after the tournament.

