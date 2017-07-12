by Morinville News Staff

After working on a joint recreation facility business case since December of 2016, the Town of Morinville has announced Wednesday that they are closer to finalizing the document.

In a release to media July 12, the municipalities state their Intermunicipal Affairs Committee (IAC) met on July 4 and “achieved a strong collective understanding of the proposed Morinville Community Recreation Facility plan, in particular with regards to the recently announced addition of a field house to be included as part of Phase 1 of the project.”

The release goes on to say the two municipalities will “stay the course” to conclude the joint Business Case. This will include some adjustments to finalize the document.

Mayor Lisa Holmes said the Town is “very appreciative of Sturgeon County’s continued support in finalizing the joint Business Case.”

The completed Business Case will provide Sturgeon County with an opportunity to communicate with residents to determine their level of support and timing for the facility.

A day before the ground breaking on the arena, Town of Morinville Council passed a motion to add a field house to the project at an estimated savings of $6 million by doing the fieldhouse in connection with the replacement arena.

The Town says they have established a financial plan that lets the project continue without delaying the arena and fieldhouse while Sturgeon County deliberates with their residents.

Mayor Tom Flynn said he is excited about expanding the scope of Phase 1 of the Community Recreation Facility project to include a field house.

“This facility will offer many sport, recreation and entertainment opportunities for the entire region,” he said. “I’m pleased that Morinville’s project is moving forward as it is a great addition to the community. The facility will be a benefit to the region as a whole, and as such we must engage with Sturgeon County residents to measure the level of support prior to making specific commitments.”

Phase 1 of the Morinville facility is estimated to cost $24 million.

