by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Administration will develop a cloth diaper rebate policy proposal set at a maximum payout of $1,000 following a motion from Councillor Brennan FitzGerald. The motion was made at council’s July 11 meeting, after a presentation from Morinville mother Jill Ladouceur was made at Council’s last Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting on June 20.

At COW, Ladouceur claimed that the Town could divert 3,800 diapers from their landfills for each child clad in cloth per year. Over the life of a child, that represents many pounds of diverted waste, offering savings to the Town who would have otherwise must process the trash for the Town.

For families sceptical of the concept, Ladouceur was quick to argue the advantages of using reusable cloth diapers from her perspective as a mother of five children. Disposable diapers cost approximately $1,000 a year for one child, whereas 24 cloth diapers (enough for one child) costs $500 and is reusable over the years between multiple children. Further, she argued that cloth diapers have been shown to reduce the age of successful potty training and reduce rashes. She also added that there are many ways to approach cloth diapering that is completely hygienic, and there are many online supports for parents new to cloth diapers.

That evening, Ladouceur argued that a rebate limit of $100 per child would be a fair figure. If this cap per person is maintained, and the $1,000 total budget implemented, the program could only have ten residents participate in the program, though FitzGerald’s motion was only to get the administration to prepare a proposed policy, so no figure was given by FitzGerald at Council.

The motion passed unanimously with only clarifying questions on the motion from Council. The proposal is expected to come back to council for consideration when Council reconvenes in August.

