by Morinville News Staff

Gib Boddez was one of two people selected from Morinville to receive the Senator’s Contribution Award.

The Award is in recognition of his outstanding dedication to the Town of Morinville community through volunteerism and civic engagement. The certificate and accompanying letter are signed by The Honourable Douglas Black, Q.C. Senator-Alberta.

As part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, 219 outstanding Albertans who made important volunteer contributions to their communities received the award.

Boddez said he just received the certificate in the mail and was very surprised and did not know who nominated him.

Senator Doug Black announced this new award, the Senator’s Contribution Award in April 2017, as part of National Volunteer Week.

The Award is to be given to two nominated individuals in each of Alberta’s cities, towns and villages.

Senator Doug Black is Alberta’s elected Senator in the Senate of Canada.

The list of 2017 Senator’s Contribution Award Recipients can be found at www.dougBLACK.ca.

Sturgeon County recipients were Colleen Prefontaine and Colleen Soetaert. Town of Legal recipients are Mrs. Georgette Cyr and Mr. Michel Gagne. Town of Bon Accord recipients are Randolph & Gayle Boyd and Bryan & Gail Critchley.

Comments

comments