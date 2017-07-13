by Morinville News Staff

Three Morinville residents came back from Medicine Hat and the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games July 7 to 9 with bronze.

Jake Weismantel, Chris Schmidt, and Alexis Morgan-Taylor were all part of a St. Albert softball team competing in the games.

The trio had been practicing with their team on Wednesdays at Albert Lacombe in St. Albert and are now ready to compete in the games.

The practice paid off with a win.

Nine hundred athletes from across Alberta and N.W.T. competed in this year’s games, and it is expected there will be 2000 spectators at the event.

– Submitted Photo

