Above Left to right: Karen Cust, Maurice Chevalier, Lynne Royschuk, Kelly Parrent, Mike Porlier

by Morinville News Staff

Bumper to Bumper/ Home Hardware presented a cheque for just shy of $6000 to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Wednesday. The money raised came from registration fees for the vehicles, the hot dog stand (donated by Spiker Equipment) and t-shirt sales. Additional monies were generated from a 50/50 and birdhouse sales.

Bumper to Bumper/ Home Hardware’s 2017 Show and Shine had great involvement with the local businesses.

Kelly Parrent, Sales and Marketing Manager, said they have the businesses and car owners to thank for making this year’s event their most successful year with record number registrants.

“We had 174 cars attend and sadly, had to turn away about 25 cars as we had run out of room and safety would have become an issue,” Parrent said, noting they hope to have more space next year.

