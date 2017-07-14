by Morinville News Staff

Pembina Pipeline is hosting an open house and community BBQ to update the community on their Fox Creek to Namao Junction Pipeline Expansion Project, recently put into service.

The project team will be in Morinville to discuss what the next steps are for the project.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, July 18 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Pembina will hold a similar event July 19 in Busby and in Mayerthorpe July 20.

Details on RSVPing for the event are below.

