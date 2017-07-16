by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Morinville may be seeing a major revision to its 2012 Municipal Development Plan following First Reading to Council of Bylaw 10/2017. Council passed First Reading unanimously after only a few clarifying questions.

The review is intended to update the bylaw ahead of a regional review of MDPs in the region. Greg Hofmann, Morinville’s Director of Planning and Development, informed council that there would be an extensive public review process for the new legislation ahead of Second and Third Reading. Responding to a question from Councillor Barry Turner, Hofmann clarified there would be at least one public open hall event, a public hearing before council, and some direct consultation with local community groups and business that may be affected by the changes.

The revisions in the First Reading of the new bylaw, before any potential amendments, are available to read in full in Council’s July 11 Agenda package. The document is more than 100 pages long.

