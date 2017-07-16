by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Council has directed administration to move forward with a hiring process for a new Chief Administrative Officer for Morinville by February 2018. The position will be vacant after Morinville’s current CAO, Andrew Isbister, retires in March of next year.

Isbister will have served as CAO or Acting CAO for over two years following his retirement, a position he took over from previous CAO Debbie Oyarzun in early 2016. Isbister was reportedly planning this retirement since before accepting the new role when he previously served as the Town’s CFO.

Council briefly debated the timeline and process, agreeing with a proposal from administration that hiring a replacement in early February would allow some overlap between Isbister and his replacement. This will lead to some added costs for the Town in the CAO’s budget; however, as the Town will have to pay two salaries for more than a month.

The next step in the process will be for council to put out a request for proposal for an executive recruitment agency, something to be put in place during the fall with given timelines.

Administration predicts that the expenses for this recruitment are typically 20-30 per cent of the candidate’s annual salary, in the neighbourhood of $30,000.

