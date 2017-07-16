Above: Bumper to Bumper/ Home Hardware presented a cheque for just shy of $6000 to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Wednesday. The money raised came from registration fees for the vehicles, the hot dog stand (donated by Spiker Equipment) and t-shirt sales. Additional monies were generated from a 50/50 and birdhouse sales.

Bumper to Bumper/ Home Hardware’s 2017 Show and Shine had great involvement with the local businesses.

Kelly Parrent, Sales and Marketing Manager, said they have the businesses and car owners to thank for making this year’s event their most successful year with record number registrants.

“We had 174 cars attend and sadly, had to turn away about 25 cars as we had run out of room and safety would have become an issue,” Parrent said, noting they hope to have more space next year.

Three Morinville residents came back from Medicine Hat and the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games July 7 to 9 with bronze.

Jake Weismantel, Chris Schmidt, and Alexis Morgan-Taylor were all part of a St. Albert softball team competing in the games.

The trio had been practicing with their team on Wednesdays at Albert Lacombe in St. Albert and are now ready to compete in the games.

The practice paid off with a win.

Nine hundred athletes from across Alberta and N.W.T. competed in this year’s games, and it is expected there will be 2000 spectators at the event.

– Submitted Photo

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament was held Monday at the Cardiff Golf & Country Club.

More than 70 people were registered for the event which included a breakfast, 18 holes of golf, power cart, steak dinner and a free summer jacket as well as plenty of door prize raffles.

Chamber members provided sponsorship and prizes for the event.

Events at each hole on the course were varied, from BBQ wings, swag give-away, Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, two Hole-In-One valued at $10,000 and a frisbee toss to win a bottle of wine.

The tournament is a fun day to network, meet new people and promote business.

Chamber President Shaun Thompson and Andrea Haines, speaking on behalf of On-Track Railway Operations, provided acknowledgements and closing remarks at the Clubhouse after the tournament.

Fun and games

Tasha Potiuk let us share this fun summer shot with all of you. Writes Tasha: “Queen of the castle anyone?? They were playing ring around the bale, but I think Macha was tired!”

– Tasha Potiuk Photo

In for a landing

A butterfly lands on a potentilla plant in full summer bloom.

Feeding time

Great reader photo by Melodie Steele, who caught this moment when mama bird brought home dinner.

– Melodie Steele Photo

Haunted House?

Morinville photographer Donald Boutilier sent us this photo of a house that looks more than a little spooky.

