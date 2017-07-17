by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Council has unanimously passed First Reading of a new Area Structure Plan for Coal Creek ahead of a public hearing in August. The bylaw would allow the development of a commercial and business industrial development, focusing on “light industrial activities” according to the ASP.

The 90-Acre potential development is just South of the CN Rail Line and North of the current Morinville Industrial Park. The site is largely used for agriculture right now but does have some small wetlands (swamp/marsh land) protected under legislation.

These protections will require administration to develop a process for either replacing or providing some compensation for the provincially protected wetlands area. The total area of wetlands estimated to be in the area is 8 ha, according to a Biophysical Assessment done of the site completed by EnviroMak Inc.

First Reading passed swiftly with limited comments from Council and a brief presentation from administration. A public hearing is set for Aug. 29 after which Council can provide second and third reading.

