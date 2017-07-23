Below is a list of a few activities happening in Morinville between July 24 and 30.

TUESDAY

Morinville Music in the Park

7-8:30 p.m. St. Jean Baptiste Church clock tower.

RON TAYLOR & ANNA SOMERVILLE

Ron Taylor is a native Albertan who has been singing, playing and writing folk and roots music since he was a teenager. Taylor plays six- and 12-string guitar, ukulele, and other instruments.

Anna Somerville is a folk singer who seems to spend all her time in the bluegrass circles. She is the new president of the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival and is the workshop director of the Northern Bluegrass Circle.

A multi instrumentalist with a wealth of experience in the local music scene.

WEDNESDAY

Best Gardens Contest

Local judges will be making the rounds to judge the community’s best gardens. The nomination deadline was Friday. See MorinvilleNews.com later this week for a list of winners.

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Communities in Bloom

Judges will be in town Friday to give Morinville their blooms.

Morinville Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ market on at the arena parking lot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

