Following the past weekend’s unity vote for Alberta conservatives, members of the legacy Wildrose and Progressive Conservative caucuses held their first joint meeting as united conservatives Monday. During that meeting, Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills MLA Nathan Cooper was selected as the new party’s interim leader.

“Last weekend, we saw an outstanding victory for the democratic process and the people of Alberta,” Cooper said. “With members of both legacy parties voting 95 per cent in favour of unity, we now begin the process of party building.”

Cooper said members had driven the process from the very beginning. He thanked them for what he sees as an outpouring of support.

“It’s important to remember that our legislative work is of the utmost importance, even as the leadership race begins,” he said, adding they plan to hold the NDP government to account.

“As the NDP continues to fail working Alberta families by imposing risky, ideological policies that cause job losses across the province, our caucus is united in its goal of advocating for strong, common sense solutions that create jobs for Albertans,” Cooper said.

