Above: Legal held its annual Fete au Village festival over the weekend, complete with the little red train to start the parade.

The demolition derby was a popular attraction at the final day of Fete au Village in Legal Sunday.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Rotary Club of Morinville had guests from Switzerland at their Wednesday morning breakfast meeting.

Swiss Rotary Exchange Livia Kummer spent last year in Canada and came back to Morinville to visit members of the Club, host families and to tour part of Canada.

Livia arrived with her parents Marc and Sibylle and her brother Silvan.

Livia said they planned this trip for a long time and they were so excited that it has finally happened.

“This is emotional trip for me to show my family around where I had spent my year, ” said Livia.

Marc said they are taking 15 days to travel through Western Canada. “I know it is short for this big and beautiful country. We are enjoying it very much.”

They arrived in Calgary and took in the Stampede, then Banff and the Hot Springs. They will also see Vancouver and Victoria where they want to do whale watching.

Marc is also a Rotarian since 2000. His club is the Illnau-Effretikon which sponsored Livia to come to Canada.

Sibylle is in the Inner Wheel Club.

Rotary Club of Morinville had an Exchange student, Denisa Rajka that just left about two weeks ago to go back home to Czech Republic.

Currently, Hannah Welsh is a Sturgeon County Exchange student in Bolivia and one more student is leaving here to be a year in Finland.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Max Putnam was called to the Bar of Alberta.A ceremony at the Morinville Provincial Courthouse on Thursday afternoon marked the start of a career for a student who was called to the Alberta Bar.Maxwell Putnam who has spent two summers articling at the firm of Putnam & Lawson is the third lawyer from the firm to be called to the bar in Morinville.

We’ll have a story on Max Putnam this week.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Another wonderful shot from Melodie Steele.

New traffic flashers were being installed last week at Grandin and 100 Avenue (Circle K). The blinkers will activate whenever a car approaches. There are six signs at the four-way stop. A pedestrian light at 107 Street and 100 Avenue is also scheduled to be installed this summer as well as street lights along Cardiff Road from South Glens to 100 Street.

Comments

comments