Above: Ron Taylor and Anna Somerville perform at Summer Music in the Park Tuesday night.

by Stephen Dafoe

Two musicians performed under the St. Jean Baptiste clock tower Tuesday night as Morinville and area residents took advantage of a warm, clear night to enjoy some folk and bluegrass music.

Ron Taylor, a native Albertan who has been singing, playing and writing folk and roots music since he was a teenager, and who plays six- and 12-string guitar, ukulele, and other instruments, was one-half of the evening’s entertainment.

Anna Somerville, a folk singer who spends a lot of her time in the bluegrass circles, was the second half of Tuesday’s performance. Somerville is the new president of the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival and is the workshop director of the Northern Bluegrass Circle.

The musical pair entertained in the park for 90 minutes, in the first of the series. An early show was cancelled due to rain.

County residents Jim and Jan Baker brought Summer Music in the Park events back to Morinville again this year. Morinville Summer Music strives, the Bakers tell us, to “provide quality live music in a beautiful setting for the residents of Morinville and Sturgeon County.”

August 8 is the finale performance in the bi-weekly series. That show is to feature Big Al Cuming and Jan Baker.

The show runs from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and while admission is free, they will be taking items for the Morinville Food Bank and cash donations for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

For more information on the free concert series, visit www.morinvillesummermusic.com.

