submitted by Morinville RCMP

The Morinville RCMP are actively looking for 18-year-old Jacob Louis Coyes and seeking public assistance from anyone who may know where he is.

There is a concern for Jacob’s well-being as he requires medication; it is important to locate him and confirm his well-being.

Jacob is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair / brown eyes

6’2” tall and 161 lbs.

He was known to be wearing jeans and black shoes

Jacob was last seen on Monday, July 24 in Sturgeon County. He may be travelling to St. Albert or to Edmonton.

If you have any information about Jacob’s whereabouts, please call the Morinville RCMP immediately at 780-939-4520 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Comments

comments