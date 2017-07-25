by Morinville News Staff

A new scam involving personal email addresses has come to the attention of the RCMP. Stettler RCMP report that the recipient will receive an email that will appear to come directly from Interac advising of a refund owed back to the recipient and provide a deadline to receive the money.

Police say if you are not expecting any type of money transfer via Interac E-Transfer to contact the alleged refunder directly through another medium such as phone, a different email account or visit the business in person if possible,

Police also recommend not opening any attachments in the email, click any links attached to the email, or provide any personal details via email in a response.

Other common scams making the rounds by email include those that involve a sense of urgency: deadline, an emergency, or expiration date.

Scams are often disguised as something legitimate, but the scams will vary from how the legitimate institutions typically operates. For example, an email scam stating that Canada Revenue Agency is sending the police to collect on an outstanding tax bill. RCMP assure, the police don’t act in this capacity and CRA sends their correspondence through the mail, not email.

Another thing to look out for is if the offer seems too good to be true. For example, the Stars Lottery email scam involves the victim being told they’ve won a significant prize but needs to pay in order to receive it.

