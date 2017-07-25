by Morinville News Staff

Interim United Conservative Party Leader Nathan Cooper announced the Interim Caucus Leadership Team that he says will guide the caucus over the next few months.

The leadership consists of Deputy Leader Calgary-West MLA Mike Ellis, House Leader Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Richard Gotfried, Caucus Whip Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon, and Caucus Chair Calgary-Foothills MLA Prasad Panda.

“Our united caucus is now stronger and more motivated than ever,” Interim United Conservative Party Leader Nathan Cooper said in a release Tuesday. “This is a great day to be a conservative in Alberta, and our best days are yet to come.”

Members of the caucus leadership have agreed to not participate in any leadership campaign.

