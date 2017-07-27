by Stephen Dafoe

Planning what the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is calling “the biggest gala ever” is no small task. The Chamber’s 70th-anniversary gala and awards night take place Oct. 26, and the business organization is looking for help to make it all happen.

“We’re looking for volunteers to serve both on the Gala Committee and to do a restructuring and serve on the Awards Committee,” said Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault.

Mineault said the Chamber has not had a firm set of award guidelines for a few years, and want to put together a group of volunteers to make clear policy surrounding the awards recognition.

“We’re wanting to rewrite the rules a bit to make sure criteria is current,” Mineault explained, noting in past years the Chair of the Gala Committee appointed an awards team to field and select the winners in the various categories.

Awards are but one part of the big evening planned. This year’s gala, which carries the theme Businesses Through the Decades will be a formal affair.

“We’re looking at having lots of door prizes, a unique set of entertainment, and great food,” Mineault said. “We want to jazz it up and have it be a real formal event.”

To make both possible, the Chamber is looking for volunteers for the Awards and Gala committees. Mineault is looking for six to serve on the Gala Committee and four to help craft new guidelines for the Awards Committee. After that, five volunteers will form the Selection Committee. Being a Chamber member is not required to serve on either committee.

For more information on volunteering, email Diane Mineault at Chamber chamber@morinvillechamber.com or call 780-939-9462.

