The 10th annual Best Gardens Competition wrapped up last week with judges viewing the handiwork of a number of local gardeners competing in a variety of categories. There was no shortage of horticultural creativity in the front and back yards of Morinville homes.

While judges may have felt all of the gardens had merit and beauty, a tally of points determined the final victors. Gardens were weighed by a possible score of 100 points in each of the categories from each of the three judges.

The winners are:

Unique Container: Donna Becker | 124 Grandin Drive

Entire Yard Front to Back Aesthetics: Kathy Waterhouse |10104 86 Street

Perennial Garden & Best Lawn: Angie Hull | 403 Grandin Drive

Outdoor Living: Tracey Hodgins | 10414 97 Street

Comments

comments