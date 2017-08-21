Van Dijken launches more criticism of NDP Labour Review

Glenn van Djiken – file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The United Conservative Party caucus says it has obtained more freedom of information documents that show the NDP had already determined what would be included in labour relations and employment standards legislation before it began what the UCP call a “36-day sham consultation” with the Alberta business community this spring.

Part of the documents obtained in the FOIP request are a Sept. 30, 2016, memo to Labour Minister Christina Gray confirming a list of items to be included, at the request of Premier Rachel Notley.

Glenn van Dijken and Prab Gill, the UCP UCP Labour critics, called on the NDP to ensure the government’s upcoming occupational health and safety (OHS) review and consultation incorporates actual feedback from Alberta job creators.

“The NDP have demonstrated time and again that they have no interest in hearing directly from Albertans,” said Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Glenn van Dijken. “This government has insulted farmers, coal communities and now Alberta businesses with their sham consultations and botched roll-outs. They have an opportunity now to change their approach and conduct open, transparent, and meaningful consultations on OHS changes, and I hope they take advantage.”

Gill supported Van Dijken’s comments and said the Labour Minister owes Albertans an apology for misleading them when she promised a fair consultation process.

The province has an online survey on the OHS Review at https://extranet.gov.ab.ca/opinio6//s?s=OHSsystemreviewsurvey. Alberta residents can also provide a written submission, suggesting how the OHS system could change to better support Alberta’s workplaces. Deadline for submissions is midnight October 16, 2017.