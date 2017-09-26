Gallup Great Workplace Award at MCHS

Sep 26, 2017 admin Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff

Last spring, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools received the 2017 Gallup Great Workplace Award, an award that recognizes organizations for their “extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.”

The Division joined a prestigious group of organizations that average 14 engaged employees for every actively disengaged employee.

That award is making the rounds of the Division’s schools and is on display at Morinville Community High School until Friday. The award will hit each school for a two-week period.

Principal Don Hinks told Morinville News the award will go to Bertha Kennedy School next week.

At the time the award was granted, Gallup said GSACRD’s rating was seven times the U.S. rate and more than 15 times the rate for workforces globally.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6871 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Parent delegation represented in the legislature

Feb 24, 2011 admin Local News, Province, Schools and youth 4

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – After presenting their case to Morinville Town Council Tuesday night, a group of local parents who have requested the Greater St. Albert Catholic Regional Division (GSACRD) to follow the general provincial curriculum in Morinville schools… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

RCMP bring bullying knowledge to parents

May 3, 2012 admin Morinville, Schools and youth 0

By Lucie Roy

Morinville – Parents had an opportunity to learn a bit about bullying May 2 during a 45-minute presentation held at École Georges P. Vanier School. The session, put on by Constable Yelena Avoine of the Morinville RCMP, explained why people bully, the signs a child is being bullied, and what parents can do to help their child… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Schools and youth

School board approves deficit budget

Nov 30, 2010 admin Schools and youth 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Greater St. Albert Catholic School Board (GSACRD) trustees approved the division’s 2010-2011 operating budget Monday night – a budget that shows a $658,501 deficit. The negative figure is the difference between the $66,626,181 in revenues the division expects to receive and the $67,284,682 it expects to incur in expenditures.

[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply