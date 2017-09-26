Gallup Great Workplace Award at MCHS

by Morinville News Staff

Last spring, Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools received the 2017 Gallup Great Workplace Award, an award that recognizes organizations for their “extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.”

The Division joined a prestigious group of organizations that average 14 engaged employees for every actively disengaged employee.

That award is making the rounds of the Division’s schools and is on display at Morinville Community High School until Friday. The award will hit each school for a two-week period.

Principal Don Hinks told Morinville News the award will go to Bertha Kennedy School next week.

At the time the award was granted, Gallup said GSACRD’s rating was seven times the U.S. rate and more than 15 times the rate for workforces globally.