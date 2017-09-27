Multiple candidates in Sturgeon River-Parkland race

Above: Conservative Party of Canada members selected Dane Lloyd as their candidate in the by-election on Sunday. – Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff

Amid a municipal election, signs have been popping up for a different race – the by-election created when Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Rona Ambrose stepped down in the summer.

Ambrose’s party selected their victor on Sunday, and Dane Lloyd will serve as the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Oct. 23 election.

Joining Lloyd on the campaign trail is Brian Gold for the Liberals, Ernest Chauvet for the Christian Heritage Party, Shawna Gawreluck for the NDP, and Stephen Wutzke for the National Advancement Party of Canada.

Morinville News has not been able to confirm any additional candidates for the by-election.

Candidate websites and social media can be found below:

Conservatives – Dane Lloyd
http://danelloyd.ca
https://www.facebook.com/daneforMP/

Liberals – Brian Gold
https://www.liberal.ca/sturgeon-river-parkland-liberals-nominate-brian-gold-as-new-team-trudeau-candidate/
https://www.facebook.com/votebriangold/

NDP – Shawna Gawreluck
https://www.facebook.com/ShawnaGNDP/

CHP – Ernest Chauvet
https://www.chp.ca/candidates/sturgeon-river-parkland

NAPOC – Stephen Wutzke
http://www.nationaladvancement.ca
https://m.facebook.com/NationalAdvancement/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
