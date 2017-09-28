Little Warriors founder a 2017 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award Finalist

Little Warriors founder and board chair Glori Meldrum has been named a finalist for the 2017 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards for the Social Change Award.

Little Warriors is a national, charitable organization committed to the awareness, prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse. Little Warriors offers a child sexual abuse prevention workshop called Prevent It! to adults across Canada. Little Warriors also supports The Be Brave Ranch by Ray LaBonte and Family, a treatment centre focused on helping children who have been sexually abused heal, and increase their chances of growing into healthy adults.

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards recognizes female business owners from across Canada who make impressive and substantial contributions to the local, Canadian or global economy.

Out of over 6,400 nominees, 18 finalists have been selected to represent six award categories.

The Social Change Award is dedicated to a female entrepreneur that is a leader of a registered charity, has been influential in improving the quality of life for clients in the community and a champion for philanthropy, volunteerism and social change. Glori Meldrum is one of three regional finalists being recognized in this category, representing the West Region.

“I am honoured to be selected as a regional finalist among so many talented women entrepreneurs from across Canada. When I founded Little Warriors in 2008, I had a dream to make a difference to the lives of children who have been sexually abused and work to prevent child sexual abuse,” Meldrum said in a release. “So many people have helped me achieve this dream along the way, and I am humbled by the tireless work of so many individuals that have stood by me on this journey.”

Winners will be announced at the 25th Annual Awards Gala, hosted by Diane Francis, editor-at-large for the Financial Post, on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

