Oktoberfest well attended

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville’s Annual Oktoberfest celebration came a little early, Sept. 30, taking advantage of the Alberta Culture Days weekend.

About 400 came out for the evening of German food, beer, and music.

A member of Oompa band, The European Touch, raises a glass during Morinville’s Oktoberfest.

Organ grinder Carlo Klemm entertains as the evening unfolds.

The event was catered by the Green Been, who served a well-received menu of German Stew, pretzels and mustard, bratwursts, and Black Forest cake.

The European Touch started their set with Oktoberfest classic, Ein Prosit.

The band kept the dance floor full.